Meghan Markle sure needs to step up her game if she wants the Queen's favour. It seems that the Duchess of Sussex may have peeved the Queen. But there may still be hope for Meghan if she doesn't speak out about one thing in particular.

Katie Nicholl, author of 'Harry: Life, Loss and Love', claims that if the Duchess of Sussex starts getting political she'll be in "hot water." Meghan Markle has been outspoken about her views and her feminist beliefs, but it seems that if the former actress were to go political, the Queen might not take too kindly to her.

The royal biographer said: "There's no problem with Meghan speaking out on feminism, social justice and equality issues, but if she starts getting political she'll be in hot water. The Queen is politically neutral. She expects her family to do the same."

Meghan Markle has never shied away from voicing her opinions but now that she is part of the Royal Family, her opinions carry more weight and reflect on the Royal Family, so if she were to say, disparage Donald Trump, the President of the United States of America, Meghan may have to face repercussions from the Royal Family. Reportedly Meghan previously used her celebrity to back Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election and attacked Donald Trump as "misogynistic" and "divisive".

Meghan Markle is expected to give birth this month and all the preparations are being made for the arrival of the Royal baby, maybe Meghan can use her baby to get into the good graces of the Queen. We have to say that a grandchild is a very good way to earn the Queen's favour.