Meghan Markle may not have been the Queen's favourite after all. Though the Queen is gracious and cordial to the Duchess of Sussex when they are in public, it seems that the Queen's affection is all for the cameras.

According to the claims of a documentary, the "grandmotherly love" the monarch showed could have been a PR exercise. Being part of the Royal Family comes with its own set of advantages and disadvantages, one of these disadvantages being that the members of the Royal Family are always under the scrutiny of the media. Meghan Markle has been a part of the Royal Family only for a little while, which makes her a novice in Royalty's public relations.

The Queen, on the other hand, is a veteran at handling and presenting a Royal image to the world. Now according to reports, the Queen and Meghan Markle have an amicable relationship where Meghan apparently refers to the monarch as "Mama" in private. However, according to the documentary "Harry and Meghan: the first 100 days", the Queen's warm behaviour could be a PR exercise by the Palace.

Meghan Markle has been on the Queen's radar for a while now, especially with reports of a Royal feud brewing between the Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex. The Queen tamped down any attempt by Meghan to separate herself from the Royal family and to carve out her own path.

But it seems that the Queen could be making an effort with Meghan Markle as the Palace may not want a repeat of what happened with Princess Diana. Either way, it seems the Queen and the Duchess of Sussex have many opportunities to work on their relationship. Meghan Markle is expected to give birth this month and the couple Sussex will be moving to Frogmore cottage after the arrival of the baby.