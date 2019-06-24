Meghan Markle might finally be making some headway with the British public. Meghan's charity work seems to be endearing her to the British masses according to a Royal expert.

Angela Levin, who wrote the biography 'Harry: Conversations with the Prince' gave an in-depth interview to Conservative Woman's Kathy Gyngell. Ms. Levin was asked by Ms. Gyngell if she agreed Meghan was just a "virtue-signaller." That is quite an unfair title, Megha n Markle joined the Royal Family last year and she has been diligently performing her Royal duties.

While also promoting the various charitable causes that are close to her heart. It is likely, that as a Hollywood star, Meghan has used her celebrity for a good cause. And we think she believes that as a Royal, she can do more. And it looks like the British public are finally realizing Meghan's sincerity and are embracing the Duchess of Sussex.

Ms. Levinpraised Meghan for her charity work, saying: "She has been a keen philanthropist since her school days – she used to take toys and clothes to a school where many of the pupils were poor." Meghan Markle may have had a few missteps when it comes to dealing with the Royal Family and she may still be struggling to adjust to life as a Royal, but when it comes to her charities, she has at least tried to be consistent. Ms. Levin added: "She has also, among other things, been involved with the international charity One Young World, travelled to Rwanda for the Clean Water Campaign and worked as an advocate for the United Nations on gender equality."

Meghan Markle may have her hands full with baby Archie at the moment but the Duchess of Sussex may soon be back to her Royal duties and her charitable work.