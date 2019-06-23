So, everybody remembers the exchange between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during Trooping the Colour 2019. Nobody can be sure what exactly was said between the spouses, nobody but Royal fans that is, who have themselves convinced that they know exactly what the couple Sussex was talking about.

Fans are of the opinion, contrary to popular belief, Prince Harry was not, in fact scolding Meghan but there might have been more to the exchange on the Buckingham Palace balcony after all.

Fans are forming a new theory based on a newer version of the clip. Apparently, the original viral clip of the exchange had no sound - and a fresh version of the clip shared by royal fans has revealed the awkward moment took place a second or so before the National Anthem started to play. And so, fans believe that Prince Harry was merely alerting Meghan Markle that the National Anthem was about to begin.

He was looking out for her so that she wasn't caught unawares. Though it might have been a heads up. Experts have speculated that there might have been some sternness involved.

Trooping the Colour 2019 was Meghan Markle's first public appearance after the birth of baby Archie. So, it is not unexpected that the Duchess o Sussex would be a little distracted. Reports have suggested that the Duchess may have had more important things on her mind during the event, namely her child. Both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemed like they would have rather preferred to be anywhere else but at the event. However, both Meghan and Harry more often than not, do look like they try to perform their Royal duties to the best of their abilities. You can check out the video here: