It seems that everything Meghan Markle does or does not do rubs someone the wrong way. But her baby shower sure has caused problems in her friend circle that's for sure. Starting with Priyanka Chopra and now Princess Beatrice?

Reportedly Princess Beatrice was kept off the guest list at Meghan Markle's baby shower. Princess Beatrice was noticeably absent from the Duchess of Sussex's star-studded baby shower in New York. According to RadarOnline.com, it would have been considered a sign of respect to extend a baby shower invitation to Beatrice. Princess Beatrice of York is the elder daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York.

According to RadarOnline.com, Meghan wanted to be the focus of the shower, and thinks that Beatrice hasn't always been kind to her.

There have been rumours of an apparent feud between Meghan Markle and Princess Beatrice doing the rounds and the baby shower snub sure didn't help matters. It seems that Meghan Markle is rubbing everyone the wrong way, Kate Middleton, the Markle family, Priyanka Chopra and now Princess Beatrice. At some point we might have to wonder if Meghan needs to learn to be more diplomatic, especially now that bshe is a Duchess.

RadarOnline.com claims that Beatrice has been a snob to the former actress in the past.The website claimed this made Meghan feel that she didn't need to fake friendship and invite her to the intimate event. Meghan Markle is expected to give birth in April. Well Meghan, you might have to start playing nice or your stay at the Royal Palace might just become a nightmare.