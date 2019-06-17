Meghan Markle was apparently delayed while attending Trooping the Colour 2019. The event marked the official birthday of the Queen, and every member of the Royal Family was present to celebrate, in such a case, Meghan's delay would have been all the more prominent.

Now, why was the Duchess of Sussex late to her first public appearance since the birth of baby Archie? There could have been a number of reasons for her delay, and we have to say that some of them may be due to baby Archie. It is understandable, since Meghan Markle is a new mother. Parenting duties always come first, even if it is the Queen's birthday.

She was late for the balcony photo and it looked like the couple Sussex was sidelined during the picture. Which did not sit well with fans. Meghan and Harry did not seem like they wanted to be there at all. As Prince Harry looked annoyed and there was also an awkward exchange between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, where it looked like Prince Harry was scolding Meghan Markle.

Well baby Archie was deemed too young to attend, he was the only member of the Royal Family who was exempt from attending along with Prince Philip who has retired. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are said to be employing a more hands on approach while raising their child, which makes us think that it involves Meghan breathing down the neck of her baby's nanny. The Duchess of Sussex has had a few issues with nannies and Royal staff in the past. We hope that she is able to find the right balance between her parenting duties and her Royal duties.