Meghan Markle is a new mother and is slowly discovering what being a new mother entails. The Duchess of Sussex has apparently been having sleepless nights thanks to baby Archie.

Meghan Markle has been up at night nursing her new son Archie, according to royal biographer, Katie Nicholl. Ms. Nicholl told ET: "Meghan's been up in the night nursing, feeding on demand every few hours.....Apparently, he's a hungry little baby."

Meghan Markle seems to be rising up to the challenge of new parenthood. The Duchess is reportedly up all night feeding the baby on demand, which is pretty standard mom duty if you ask us. Besides, she will have help as the couple has hired a new nanny. Ms. Nicholl also revealed that the royal's new nanny had to sign an "extensive" non-disclosure agreement. It is no secret that Meghan Markle values her privacy, so it is a reasonable assumption that she will place an extremely high premium on the privacy of her newborn child as well.

Ms. Nicholl said: "I've heard from very reliable sources that the new nanny who has been appointed by the Sussexes has had to sign quite an extensive non-disclosure agreement."

Privacy is one of the reasons Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are residing at Frogmore Cottage. They chose the cottage, so that they can take care of baby Archie away from the Palace. Meghan Markle was on maternity leave since she gave birth but made her first public appearance at Trooping the Colour 2019. Fans were not particularly pleased that the Duchess was pushed to the side of the balcony photo. You can check out the video here: