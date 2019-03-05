It is being reported that Meghan Markle will have her baby "any day now" as doctors are on "high alert" for an early arrival.

Apparently, the Duchess of Sussex has already "had a few false alarms" believing she was in labour. A Kensington Palace insider told New Idea: "Meghan and Harry, and the entire palace, are on high alert because doctors have said that this baby could come any day now. There's been quite a few false alarms where they thought she was in labour and made arrangements to go to the hospital. It's been a huge roller-coaster ride."

Meghan Markle is apparently due in April, but if these new reports are correct, the Duchess of Sussex could be delivering the baby prematurely.

"At one point they even made an emergency dash to the hospital in the middle of the night thinking Meghan was in labour, only to be checked out and given the all clear."

But the source claimed Meghan was "determined" to carry out her royal duty.

The source said: "She's absolutely about to pop.

"Apart from the constant Braxton Hicks contractions, doctors have said that the baby has engaged and she's showing all the signs that the baby will be here sooner rather than later."

The source added: "Even though the official palace statement said the baby wasn't due until April, the actual due date is a few weeks before that – senior royals just wanted to give Meghan and Harry a bit of breathing room with all the attention on her pregnancy."

We hope that Meghan Markle has a smooth delivery. But if she does go into labour prematurely, all her plans for labour could go out the window.