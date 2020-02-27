Meghan Markle may have finally turned fans against her for good. The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly being attacked on Instagram for "disrespecting the Queen" in a heartbreaking post.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been quite active on Instagram, updating fans on the happenings in Sussex life. The Royal couple reportedly posted a video on the social media platform which hinted at the upcoming Invictus Games.

Prince Harry teased an upcoming engagement with Jon Bon Jovi via the couple's shared account 'SussexRoyal.' The post read: "Coming soon... #WeAreInvictus.

"Disclaimer - this is not a real text conversation."

The mock conversation saw them trying to organise the event, and Harry making several hilarious quips. The 'Livin' on a Prayer' singer and Bon Jovi frontman will reportedly appear with Harry to promote The Invictus Games at the Invictus Games Choir Visit on February 28.

However, the post has since not gone down well with fans who see it as "disrespecting" The Queen. Users accused the couple of deleting their comments from the post, with one claiming: "Where are the comments from five days ago."

These are some of the comments left on the post:

One user said: "Please leave Canada Meghan, we don't want to have anything to do with you..."

"Feeling very sorry for her having to put up with tantrums from these now minor royals."

While another commented:

"You are the embodiment of disrespect, avarice and selfishness.

"Your so-called charity work is really all about you.

Fans certainly aren't pleased with the couple Sussex. Even after their exit from Royal life, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to alienate their fans. They may be all the way in Canada but the Royal couple just can't seem to catch a break.