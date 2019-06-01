Meghan Markle can't seem to catch a break. It looks like the former Suits actress may never be truly welcome in the Royal Family. The Duchess of Sussex, was one of the main reasons Royal Family tensions erupted after it was confirmed that the couples Sussex and Cambridge would be splitting from their joint charity, it has been claimed.

A source close to the family claimed "animosity over status, money and Meghan" was a deciding factor in the acceleration of the Duchess and husband Prince Harry splitting from Kate and William's royal household. The claim seems a little far-fetched as the Royal Fortune is not entirely private. In the age of democracy, though the British Royal family has considerable wealth, claiming that wealth won't be a straightforward affair. It is more likely that the split occurred because Meghan Markle wanted to carve her own path as a Royal, something she has made quite clear.

According to The Sun, the couple are leaving a joint project just 15 months after signing up as charity partners with Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William. A source said: "Things did get very bad between the brothers and they didn't see each other privately for a number of months after the royal wedding."

The bond between Prince Harry and William seems stronger than ever, but we can't be sure, if it is just an act for the cameras. "Certainly the animosity over status, money and Meghan meant that the split in their joint households had to be brought forward much more quickly than anticipated, so perhaps it was inevitable that their joint charity has to be split too."

However, the Royal Family has no reason to escalate the rift. The Queen for one, won't allow such discord within her family. You can check out the video here: