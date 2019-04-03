Meghan Markle is generating a lot of press, some good, some bad, but she is being warned that some of it, might also be dangerous.

Online trolling and hateful messages may just be the start of a campaign against the Duchess of Sussex.

Apparently, Princess Diana's biographer has made a stunning claim concerning Meghan Markle as she and Prince Harry prepare for the birth of their royal baby.

Author of 'Diana in Private', Lady Colin Campbell argued Meghan needs to be mentally strong to cope with her very important position. While comparing the Duchess of Sussex to Diana, Lady Colin hoped that Meghan doesn't have the "psychological instability" that Harry's mother had. The biographer said: "Meghan is almost disturbingly self-confident.

Did this biographer just low-key call Meghan Markle a sociopath. We hope not, because that would be an egregious accusation. The biographer added:

"We must hope she realises that her vision is not the only vision.

"Royals must represent all of the people, and all of the people cannot agree with your point of view.

"She should remember she's not a political activist."

"There are many conservative people, all over the world, many religious people, who do not have these 'woke' and 'right-on' views." She also said: She said: "There are discomforting parallels between the two women – both bright, ambitious, canny women who have known how to play the game."

The royal couple is expecting their first child in April. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be moving into Frogmore cottage after the birth of their baby. Though there have been reports of a feud brewing between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, we think that the cold war of sorts will be put on hold till after the baby arrives.