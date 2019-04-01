We don't know about you Meghan, but if we were treated like a geriatric in the prime of our youth, we'd be a little insulted.

Now, the treatment may be an extra precaution for the apparent precious cargo Meghan is carrying, but it is still a little insulting. The intentions notwithstanding. Apparently, Meghan Markle will be treated as a geriatric mother once she enters a hospital for her labour.

Meghan Markle has made no qualms about being a modern woman who does not let her age define the way she lives her life. And as such the Duchess of Sussex is having her baby at the age of 37, which according to doctors makes her an older mum. Meghan, reportedly has faced several risks of encountering complications during her pregnancy but as she prepares to enter her final month it seems the American has coped relatively well with the realities of carrying a baby.

Meghan Markle has been the epitome of Royalty, performing her royal duties with a smile while heavily pregnant. Lets see Prince Harry pull that off. Apparently, Meghan's hardworking ethic and stamina have even impressed the Queen herself, who awarded the expectant mother a handwritten letter to thank her for travelling to Morocco in February.

Reportedly NHS-issued advice says older mothers and their babies "face an increased risk of pregnancy-related complications and health problems." Maybe this is one of the reasons Meghan didn't want to give birth at the Lindo wing. As a Hollywood celebrity, Meghan must know that image is everything, which is more so when it comes to being a Royal, so perhaps, she didn't want a hospital that didn't treat her the way she wanted to be treated.

Meghan Markle is expected to give birth in April and we have to say that she will be in good hands. The Duchess has a literal army at her command to take care of her baby or a village as it were.