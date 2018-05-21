Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) have announced the result date of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination 2018 and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Examination (Arts) 2018.

Result for both SSLC and HSSLC (Arts) will be out on May 23, 2018, at 10 am. Students who appeared for MBOSE class 10 and 12 (Arts) examinations can check their results online. The SSLC exams were held from March 7 to March 19, and the HSSLC exams were conducted from March 6 to March 29.

As many as 51,312 students reportedly appeared for 2018 SSLC exams as against 50,974 candidates last year. On the other side, the number of students who appeared for HSSLC (Arts) this year is 23,784.

Students can check their SSLC and HSSLC (Arts) 2018 result on the official website of MBOSE. One can also check the results online on other websites as well. Below is the list of websites offering results of the Meghalaya board.

www.megresults.nic.in

· www.results.shiksha

· www.meghalayaonline.in

· www.results.net/meghalaya

· www.indiaresults.com

· www.jagranjosh.com

· www.knowyourresult.com

· www.timesofindia.com

· www.school.gradeup.co

· www.examresults.net/meghalaya

How to check SSLC and HSSLC (Arts) 2018 result online

Students have to visit the official website of MSBOSE or any of the above-mentioned websites.

Click on the respective links of the exams

Fill required details like roll number, exam year, etc.

Click on the submit button.

The result page will appear on the screen which you can download as well.

One can get the result through SMS also. The process to get scorecard through SMS is available on the official website of MBOSE.