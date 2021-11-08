Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik launched a scathing attack on the Central government, saying leaders in Delhi send condolence messages even when a dog dies, but are not bothered about the "death of 600 farmers" protesting against the farm laws.

Speaking in a programme organised by Teja Foundation in Jaipur's Birla Auditorium on Sunday, he said: "Till date, such a big movement has never happened. 600 people have been martyred in the farmers' movement so far. When an animal dies, there comes a condolence message from the leaders of Delhi. 600 of our farmers were martyred, but no message came from Delhi."

"Leaders in Delhi had sent condolence message for five-seven people who died in a fire in the hospital in Maharashtra," Malik said in a programme in Jaipur.

The Governor said that the movement is also making an impact on the country's armed forces as farmers' sons are employed there.

He also said that no minister visits villages of western Uttar Pradesh even at a time when there is any sorrow or suffering. "What's the use of leaders ruling in Delhi," he commented.