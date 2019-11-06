Jennifer's Body movie actress Megan Fox recently made jaws drop when she shared a very stunning picture of herself sporting a gorgeous semi-sheer lingerie piece. The This is 40 movie actress looked stunningly beautiful in the black lingerie and once again proved why she is considered as one of the hottest Hollywood actresses of all time.

Earlier this week, the 33-year-old Megan Fox uploaded a picture of herself in which she is seen standing against an orange-cream colour wall. She is rocking a semi-sheer babydoll lingerie dress. In addition to this, Megan Fox wrapped a shaggy jacket on her body which is only enhancing her beauty.

Megan Fox's amazing married life with Brian Austin Green:

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green share a very rare successful Hollywood marriage. The couple began dating in 2004 after they met on the set of Hope & Faith when she was only 18 years old, while he was 30. After a couple of ups and downs, the couple got engaged in 2006 and got married on June 24, 2010, in Maui.

Earlier this week, Brian Austin Green talked about his married life with Megan Fox and how they stay focused on their love and romantic endeavour during all the ups and downs which they earlier faced in their relationship. During an interview with HollywoodLife, Green stated that they have a very normal married life and added that they both discuss everything, which makes their marriage very transparent.

"The more we talk about things and through things, the more we understand each other. And we've really come to appreciate the differences in each other more so than we did before. And I think for us it was really important," he said.

Megan Fox upcoming projects:

After a break of almost three years, the Transformers movie star Megan Fox recently starred in Above the Shadows and a South-Korean movie, The Battle of Jangsari. She also has a couple of interesting projects lined-up for 2020.

Megan Fox is going to star in Gil Junger's family drama movie, Think Like a Dog where she will share the screen with Josh Duhamel and Gabriel Bateman. Apart from this, she will be seen in yet another drama movie Big Gold Brick, where she will play the role of Jacqueline.