Former Transformers actress Megan Fox recently opened up about the dark phase of her life. The acclaimed actress, who was once considered as one of the finest in Hollywood, reportedly had a psychological breakdown after one of her movies was released.

According to Megan Fox, when her 2009 movie Jennifer's Body was released, she almost reached her breaking point. The supernatural horror dark comedy movie portrayed Megan as a demonically possessed high school girl who kills her male classmates, with her best friend trying everything to stop her hunger.

The movie tanked at the box-office and even the critics were not too happy with it. After the movie's reviews surfaced, Megan reportedly found herself facing the dark days.

Earlier this week, Megan Fox told Entertainment Today that the media destroyed her for the film's failure.

"It wasn't just that movie, it was every day of my life, all the time, with every project I worked on and every producer I worked with," Fox said during the interview. "It preceded a breaking point for me."

Not only this but the unwanted attention which Megan Fox got had a severe effect on her for several reasons. The 33-year-old Fox added that she had a "psychological breakdown" where she wanted nothing to do in her life. She added that she was "absolute certainty that I was going to be mocked, or spat at, or someone was going to yell at me, or people would stone me or savage me for just being out."

After the MeToo movement came to light in Hollywood, Megan Fox's Jennifer's Body is being considered as a feminist horror movie and some even called it a cult movie of this generation.

Megan Fox had always been very vocal about her feelings. Back when she was playing the lead female role in Michael Bay's Transformers series, she found herself in some controversy over her appearance.

In addition to this, Megan has attempted to speak about her own experiences with #MeToo, growing up in the entertainment industry. While recalling her past, she stated that she was in front of the whole #MeToo even before it became a movement.