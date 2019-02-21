Tiger Shroff remains unbeaten by the recent mega releases - Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and Rohit Shetty's Simmba starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan. Both the films failed to surpasss the day 1 collection of Sajid Nadiadwala's action entertainer Baaghi 2 which stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.

Baaghi 2 had garnered Rs 25.10 crore on day 1, While Gully Boy collected Rs 19.40 crore and Simmba collected Rs 20.72 cr on the opening day.

Gully Boy which is backed by Zoya Akhtar, who has been ahead of her times with all her films, is now ruling the box office with Gully Boy which is making all the noise across quarters.

Simmba was directed by Rohit Shetty who is known for his larger than life movies. It stars Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in the lead role. The film has also treated the audience with chartbusters which created a rage.

The release of Baaghi 2 had created many records at the Box Office. Baaghi 2 also marks the highest opener for Tiger Shroff.

Touted to be one of the most engaging masala entertainers, Baaghi 2 treated the audience with high octane action sequences.

Tiger Shroff's power-packed action has been the talk of the town ever since the film's release. With Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff's power has left behind his contemporaries Varun and Arjun too at the box office.

Not just that, Tiger Shroff has also emerged as the youngest Bollywood actor to clock the fastest century. The actor also becomes the only gen-next actor to have a massive opening on day 1.