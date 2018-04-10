The sharks are back to attack the box office, or in this case, one big shark is making its way to the summer box office. Warner Bros just dropped the trailer of The Meg and assure that your trip to the beach is not going to be the same.

The new movie stars Jason Statham battling a massive Megalodon who is terrorizing a research vessel at the bottom of the ocean. While the crew on board are aware that there are some dangerous underwater creatures, the team is left shocked when they come across the 75-foot-long shark considering the threatening creature is presumed to be extinct for thousands of years now.

As seen in the promo, Statham plays the lead to help the team track down the mighty shark and stop it from attacking people. WB has chosen to treat the trailer a little different from other shark attack movies. Instead of choosing to add scary sound effects, the makers decided to add a melodious tone to the trailer.

Statham told Entertainment Weekly that he swam with real sharks to prepare for the role.

"On the early stages of the prep, we took a trip to Fiji, and we went diving with some bull sharks. They hand-feed them and it's a spectacular thing to see. These things are three meters in length, huge big things. There were 20 or 30 of these things, and they were hand-feeding [them] big tuna heads, and we got very, very close, and it was a spectacular moment. To swim in close proximity to a big, three-meter shark, is to be recommended to all and everyone," he revealed.

Check out the trailer here:

Directed by Jon Turteltaub and written by Dean Georgaris, The Meg also stars Li Bingbing, Rainn Wilson, Ruby Rose, Winston Chao, Cliff Curtis and Jessica McNamee. The Meg will hit the shore of the theatres on August 10.