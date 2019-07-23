Social media is changing the world, and we're all witnessing it. But to actually be that change we need someone who understands what social media is who has deep knowledge in technology and is an expert in digital marketing.

Yaru Juneja, who hails from Rajasthan, believes in the policy that anything is possible when you have the right people there to support you. He has a company with a very well-coordinated team.

Doing his mechanical engineering he came to know how modern the world is full of digital media and in the increasing popularity of social media he realized he has keen interest in information technology and he is managing many celebrity pages and even various public figures. He has also provided technical support to many celebrities, actors and actresses.

He is an expert in digital marketing and has done so much in this field. He manages motivational page named Meri Daayri on Instagram as well as Facebook in which he gets people out of the usual stress by reading his writings. People love his writings and he is more than happy to keep them smiling by his content.

There are so many things he has covered in this field like advertising things through Google AdSense and also been a saviour for many celebrities for recovering their hacked pages and has provided technical support to them. Marketing your presence on social media is important as creating your presence.

The strength of your social media is determined by the strength of your content and he is doing exactly that. Social media has evolved to be an unstoppable force and he is definitely one of the most experienced and known for his work.