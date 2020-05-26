Entrepreneurs today are many, but there are a few who come along for their passion in the field. They are more attracted to the benefits it gives, rather than the opportunity they get to work and to learn from. But there still exists a line of few who know; they can be true leaders, and instead of just focusing on the benefits, they can ensure to provide the outside world an amazing start, no matter it's small or big, even an impression of it works therein. Focusing on the same, Vishujeet Thakur is one such entrepreneur who is stepping forward as a digital marketeer and has ensured to create his impression at an early age of 19. His passion made him start, and his willing nature ensured his growth. He was not just ready to step in the field but was also motivated enough to work through the hurdles in between. His learning medium was nothing other than the internet and the information he gathered around from his sources. Probably this dedication ensured him to see his path and his ideas to have real growth.

Vishujeet comes from Muzaffarnagar's middle-class family. His nature since the start was that of a risk taker and his mind; it was the challenging well for him, where no matter how deep he wanted to move, the mind wanted more to learn. It is hard to find such people around; after all, they get comfortable with what they hold and do not wish to have something new, but with Vishujeet, it was a totally different scenario. He used the internet as a gift and writings together with the contents of many as learning. From an early age, this curiosity led him to the right path. He knew entrepreneurship is much more than earning profits and deriving the side benefits. His purpose, it made him have a flight towards desires and the opportunities that got never forsaken. He knew Digital Marketing is a risk, but what could be more challenging for an entrepreneur's life? This question can change many things, and it did give him courage.

From the new trends learning to the application of the same and helping around for whosoever approached for it, Vishujeet never backed out from what he was moving towards. His mind had an intimacy with the learning, and for what is known, it is hard to lose such a bond.

"I value. I value it all. Be it a minute or a second, at the end of the day, my every minute counts. I know the time wasted can never be regained, and this is why I adopted the same policy with my learning too. I said myself, just like every minute, keep a note of every learning. Today what seems not useful can be an amazing start for tomorrow. That's it. That's how I started moving ahead, and that's how I got to be on the track of full-fledged Entrepreneur", Vishujeet said, devoting his lines to all those young heads who wish to make a start but fail to keep track over what they learn and lose every day. He knows the outside world is the platform for large, but this large can only be made a charm if one knows how to gain in the line of learning. Well, this shows Vishujeet's positive mind and what the country will be getting ahead in time when technology is on the verge, and new ideas are being welcomed every day. All we await to see is, how he comes through and can be a star shining bright, even on that struggle's night.