Pursuing a career in medicine, Rudra Pratap Debbarma is sending waves of inspiration to the world, being a model, actor, and photographer as well.

There are many people in this world, who since the beginning stand firm in making efforts to what their heart seeks and in the journey, either search for inspiration around them or work being their own cheerleader, passing through the many trials and errors in their journey. So many youngsters today have come at the forefront of many industries with the aim to put their best foot forward in their areas of interest; these youngsters also go ahead in becoming a success story. However, how many times have we come across individuals who have excelled at not just one, but many different industries and proved to the world that it is at the end of the day, the strong will and hard work that makes a person taste success as they have desired? Joining this list of multi-talented individuals is a youngster from Tripura named Rudra Pratap Debbarma.

Since the beginning, Rudra Pratap showed keen interest in the creative and artistic fields and this quest of his to become one of the greats in the same, took him on a unique journey in his life, where today he is a successful model from NorthEast India (Tripura), who has earned recognition in the Punjab music industry as well.

Being inclined towards the creative and artistic world came naturally to him as his family already had passionate photographers, inheriting photography as a talent. He says that the love and passion he feels for photography comes from his great-great-grandfather and his maternal grandfather.

His love for listening to songs of different genres and having an affinity towards music can be attributed to his great lineage, full of talented heads with creative and artistic abilities. His stint in modeling happened in college for a fashion show; one thing led to another and he developed an interest in acting as well; however, he then decided to focus on his medical career.

But, since he wanted to carve his name in the glamour world as well, he was groomed by renowned names from the industry like Rakesh Dwivedi and Anand Dwivedi. In 2016, he debuted as an artist in a Punjabi music video named 'Swag Marda', which was a hit.

From his family, Rudra Pratap says that his cousin, a top 10 Finalist at Mr India 2003, also instilled great inspiration in him to enter the glamour world. At such a young age, being a medical student, he has shown his prowess in photography also and as a model and actor from Tripura who gained much fame in the Punjabi music industry as well.

Managing so many hats at such a young age and excelling at everything is what Rudra Pratap Debbarma is all about, sending waves of inspiration to many other youngsters out there to listen to what their heart seeks and take steps to succeed in the same with passion and perseverance.