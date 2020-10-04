Sheikh Nawaf assumed power after the death of his brother Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad. The late emir balanced his nation's ties between larger neighbours Saudi Arabia and Iran and kept a strong relationship with the United States, which led a coalition that ended Iraq's 1990-91 occupation of Kuwait.

Sheikh Nawaf took office as the new ruler of Kuwait in the Parliament building before rows of applauding lawmakers, clad in their traditional white robes and surgical masks because of the pandemic.

Sheikh Nawaf, 83, is expected to uphold the OPEC member state's oil and foreign policy, which promoted regional detente.name a crown prince to help guide state affairs at a time when low crude prices and COVID-19 have hit state finances and amid tensions between foes Riyadh and Tehran

Sheikh Nawaf's ascent to the throne bookended a political career that spanned from interior minister to defence minister, dating back to 1991 when US troops and their allies invaded Kuwait.

Sheikh Nawaf briefly served as social affairs and labour minister after the war, then as the deputy chief of Kuwait's National Guard and again as interior minister.

He became the crown prince under Sheikh Sabah in February 2006, but was not known for making any major political decisions while serving as crown prince.

Who will be the new Kuwaiti crown prince?

The emir has up to a year to name an heir but analysts expect a decision in coming weeks as senior al-Sabah dynasty members jostle for position. Parliament must approve the choice.

"An appointment would end this competition and send a signal of stability," Dr. Mohamed Alfili, a professor of constitutional law at Kuwait University, told Reuters.

Among mooted candidates are Sheikh Nasser Sabah al-Ahmad, a former defence minister; Sheikh Nasser al-Mohammad, a former premier; and Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber, deputy chief of the National Guard.

Another potential contender is Sheikh Mohammed Sabah al-Salem, a former foreign minister and the only candidate under discussion from the less powerful al-Salem family branch.

Kuwaiti sources say Meshal, the eldest among them, appears most likely to get the role. Saudi Arabi's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called Sheikh Meshal on Saturday to offer his condolences, the Saudi state news agency reported.

