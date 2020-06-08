Rajkot has been the home of businessman Meet Palan. He hails from this place and was born and brought up in a businessman family. He took over the business adding too many values in it along with doing many more things which other businessmen would not even think of doing. He along with his friend founded a project called Clean Rajkot, Beautiful Rajkot and collaborated with various groups and NGOs for this social program making his place clean and beautiful.

He has always remained active in the social work domain making people leverage the most for his social project. With a similar project called Chitrangri, he tried to make his place clean and green. It has been his dream to make his hometown clean so that he can feel proud of it. As per the businessman, he has got a lot from this place and its society, so now when he is a successful businessman, he intends to return the same to his place.

His father has always supported him for the cause and encouraged him to be the part and parcel of such ventures. For his contributions, he was even featured in Yahoo News and Mid Day giving inspiration to many. In the current lock down, when the daily workers and labourers suffered a lot due to complete shutdown, he along with his friends was at the forefront helping people with food and other essential stuff for their home. You name any such initiative, he remains the part of the same.