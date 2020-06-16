Social Samosa 40 Under 40 is an attempt by the Social Samosa Network to raise a toast to leaders who have helped shape the Media, Advertising, and Marketing industry with hard work and perseverance. To do so, they have a panel of esteemed experts as the jury.

Where they strive to honor and celebrate the titans who have helped shape the industry with years of hard work, patience, and perseverance. This is the second edition of the awards.

Nominations here are made across the following categories:

• Account Management

• Analytics

• Brand Management

• Business

• Content Marketing

• Creative

• Digital Marketing

• Media Entrepreneurship/Leadership

• Media Planning

• Strategy

Mahesh got his nomination in Strategy, Along with all the participants in the awards, he stands as the youngest among them. Noted as the CEO of Brackets Infinity Private Limited he holds the responsibility for the management and execution of the strategy for the venture for 3 years. Reportedly, Brackets Infinity was incorporated in 2017 when he was 17.

The Jury Panel for #SS40Under40 involves Megha Tata, MD for the South Asia region of Discovery Communications, Arvind RP, Director at McDonald's India, Kapil Arora, CEO at Ogilvy Group and 7 others. Paneled with the proficient group of professional entrepreneurs, this award show got its new height of a reputed event in the industry.

This is the first corporate award nomination for Mahesh he said and he is thrilled for it and for the further journey as well. Mahesh Jadhav has advice for the young entrepreneurs stepping in, "Entrepreneurship is such a lonely experience, where financial stress can cause you mental stress, and mental stress can cause you financial stress, if you are able to balance with these, only then you can see the road ahead."

Mahesh always wanted to be a significant part of the group of millennials trying to affect a change to the tech reformation in the society, being contributing his part with his startup and strategies for a better well being of the B2B industries, Mahesh believes he is on his track to make a good change happen.