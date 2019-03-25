Congress candidate from Chevella Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, is the richest politician in Telangana with declared assets of Rs 895 crore.

While filing his nomination on Friday, 59-year-old submitted an affidavit to the Returning Officer (RO) of Chevella declaring both his and his family assets.

According to the affidavit, Reddy owns movable assets of Rs 223 crore, while the movable assets of his wife K Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals, stood at Rs 613 crore. The movable assets of their dependent son were nearly Rs 20 crore, reports IANS.

Reddy also has immovable assets of Rs 36 crore while the same of his wife are valued at Rs 1.81 crore. In 2014, he had declared assets of over Rs 528 crore, which has now increased by 24 per cent. However, it comes as a surprise that the family does not have any vehicles registered to their names.

Who is Konda Vishweshwar Reddy?

An engineer by profession, Vishweshwar Reddy is a successful entrepreneur and an MP from Chevella. He is the son of Konda Madhava Reddy, the former Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra and grandson of former Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Konda Venkata Ranga Reddy after whom the district Ranga Reddy was named.

He is married to the daughter of Prathap C Reddy (the founder of Apollo Hospitals), K Sangita Reddy, the executive director of Apollo Hospitals, and has three sons Konda Anindith Reddy, Konda Vishwajith Reddy and Konda Viraj Reddy.

He did his graduation from University of Madras and masters from the US and worked as an adjunct faculty in the New Jersey Institute of Technology and Essex County College in Newark, reports kvrformp.org.

After returning from the US, he worked as the CEO and Managing Director (MD) of Wipro HCIT Ltd, and CEO and MD of GE Medical Systems Information Technology and is presently the Managing Director, Citadel Research and Solutions, Ltd.

He is the only Parliamentarian from India to be granted a US patent while serving as an MP. He also has several copyrights registered to him, adds the report. He is also an art and sports enthusiast, who is actively involved in adventure sports.

He is also the founding chairman of Progressive Telangana Foundation and holds prestigious positions in several other organizations.

Political career

As a child, he was deeply influenced by the political scenario in the house of his late grandfather. As he grew older, he started working with various organisations which helped him understand the situations in the state.

He made his political debut in 2013 after he was invited to join the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) by then president Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao (KCR). He contested in the 2014 general elections from Chevella and became the MP with a margin of 75,000 votes.

In November 2018, he resigned from TRS, expressing his disappointment over the party's functioning and joined Congress just on the eve of Assembly elections in December 2018.