In the heart of South Kashmir's Pulwama, 19-year-old Aneesa Iqbal shines as a beacon of hope and inspiration, turning her aspirations into reality. Preparing for the competitive NEET examination while running a successful eco-friendly wellness business. It's a story of passion, perseverance, and remarkable juggling between academic challenges and entrepreneurial aspirations.

Aneesa's business, which she currently names Essential Arts on her social media channels, focuses on handmade soaps and candles, utilizing locally sourced, natural materials. The name, however, is temporary since Aneesa has filed for a different name to be registered officially, and it will change in the future.

Despite this transitional phase, her products have already carved a niche in the local market, celebrated not only for their quality but also for their commitment to sustainability. She spends her mornings fulfilling orders; she designs, cuts, and packs her products with her mother, whom she calls her biggest strength and support.

After completing her work in the morning, Aneesa spends her afternoons and nights immersing herself in studies, never letting go of her aim to be a doctor. Her schedule is hectic, but she balances both works with an energy that rises from a passion for art and sustainability.

Aneesa always loved art since her childhood days in the form of painting and creativity. This innate sense of creativity flowed into her entrepreneurship when she opted for an online course to polish her skills in making natural wellness products. Her hobby soon transformed into a business opportunity when she realized that there was a growing need for eco-friendly alternatives. Her soaps and candles reflect her passion for combining art with utility. They are all very carefully made.

Looking forward, Aneesa is looking to expand her product line with natural shampoos. This will help her further her mission of providing eco-friendly solutions. However, her vision doesn't end there. She envisions a business that not only thrives in the marketplace but also opens up opportunities for young women and girls in her region. By providing employment and skill development, she aims to empower others while contributing to her community's economic growth.

Aneesa credits much of her success to the support of her family, particularly her mother. Even during her busiest days, when studying takes precedence, her mother steps in to manage the business operations, ensuring that no order goes unfulfilled. This familial teamwork has been a cornerstone of her journey, allowing her to focus on her dual aspirations without compromise.

As Aneesa continues her preparation for NEET and grows her business, she is focused on her bigger goals: becoming a doctor, growing her enterprise, and empowering others along the way.