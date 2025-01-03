Like any other part of the country, Kashmir also faces a mismanaged waste problem. But an artist took it upon himself to bring about a change in a creative way. Founder of Stick and Bones, Aziz ul Rehman turns lost bones into works of art. This isn't merely a creative journey; it's a eulogy of sustainability, passion, and innovation.

Aziz's early interest in art was nurtured when he sketched and painted as a child. But it was just for fun until five years ago that he began treating his craft seriously. Aziz has done his master's in Fisheries from SKUAST Srinagar. A few years ago, he came across a bone and decided to experiment with it. Using a knife and some small tools, he carefully worked on it, crafting a small object. That simple attempt marked the beginning of his journey into bone carving.

"I found a bone one day, cleaned it and out of basic tools I just started carving. That small thing that I created was the beginning of my journey," Aziz adds.

As the years went by, he developed his skills further and purchased some power tools that brought elegance to the art. He sources bones from butcher shops, cleans and sterilizes them, and carves them into beautiful products. From pens and earrings to ornate carvings, Aziz transforms waste materials—be it wood, metal, or feathers—into treasures.

Aziz's concept revolves around environmental sustainability. "People are more concerned about the environment and sustainability these days, and so am I," he says. "I utilize waste to create wealth. Waste is a treasure, and this is my message to everyone: don't waste anything."

His commitment to this idea is reflected not only in his work but also in his plans to expand. Aziz dreams of setting up a factory, providing employment opportunities, and teaching others the intricate art of bone carving.

Not just bones...

Aziz's work goes beyond mere bones. His works cover woodwork and other recycled materials, including copper and iron. Often searching fields and scrapyards for trash, he transforms it into beautiful, unique objects. His commitment to upcycling offers a novel approach in a society beset with environmental issues.

"Now I'm considering turning this into a business. With pride," Aziz says "I aim to start a factory and provide youngsters employment while teaching them this art." Though self-taught, he shows his flexibility in the digital era by periodically consulting YouTube and Google to improve his methods.

For Aziz, art is a means of mental peace and stability rather than only a career. "I enjoy what I'm doing," he notes. "While some people were wasting time in college, I decided to concentrate on my passion. Nobody can stop you when you are driven about something. His aspirations were greatly cultivated by his loving family, and he encountered little criticism along the road.

Bone art is a unique addition to Kashmir's rich artistic heritage, which is renowned for its wood carving, Kani weaving, shawl making, carpet weaving, and more. Though less studied, bone art gives the creative traditions of the valley a new perspective. His efforts act as a link between honoring legacy and welcoming innovation.