The long-standing family feud between Aamir Khan and his brother Faissal Khan refuses to die down, with the duo once again making headlines for their personal disputes.

On Monday evening, Faissal Khan held a press conference where he spoke at length about his family members, revealing what he described as "dark secrets." He also declared that he has severed ties with the Khan family.

During the interaction, Faissal alleged that Aamir had an affair with UK-based journalist Jessica Hines while still married to his first wife, Reena Dutta, and even fathered a child with her. He further claimed that Aamir cannot deny these allegations.

Reiterating his stance, Faissal said, "Everyone knows that he had a relationship with Jessica and that he has a child. He can't deny that. You can do a DNA test. I have proof of everything I am saying... It's not me fabricating stories."

Faissal also accused Aamir of carefully cultivating a public image that, according to him, is far from reality. "He is trying to create a clean image for the audience, but you can judge his character by the number of relationships he has had with women. He likes to whitewash his image, which is not the reality," he concluded.

Who is Jessica Hines?

Jessica Hines is a British journalist and author, best known for her book Looking for the Big B: Bollywood, Bachchan and Me. She extensively covered Indian cinema in the 1990s and 2000s. Her name has long been linked to Aamir Khan after reports surfaced that the two grew close during the filming of Ghulam in 1998. Over the years, gossip columns speculated that she had a son—allegedly fathered by Aamir—though neither Hines nor the actor has ever publicly confirmed these claims. Some reports suggested she was raising her son, Jaan, in London.

Speaking further about Aamir's personal life, Faissal recalled, "It was around when his relationship with Reena was falling apart. They got divorced, and then he immersed himself in work. Around that time, Aamir started his production company, Aamir Khan Productions, with the film Lagaan. Reena was also helping him. I could see their relationship breaking down, but I couldn't intervene. That was his decision. He had to live his life."

Earlier this year, on his 60th birthday, Aamir Khan introduced the media to his new partner, Gauri Spratt. Before dating Gauri, Aamir was married and divorced twice. He tied the knot with Reena Dutta in 1986, and the two had two children, Junaid and Ira, before separating in 2002. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, with whom he welcomed his son, Azad Rao Khan, in 2011. The couple divorced in 2021 after 15 years of marriage.

Aamir Khan is at Melbourne

Currently, Aamir Khan is at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne with his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt.

A video of the two arriving was shared online.

Aamir Khan expressed, "It's great to be here in Melbourne. I'm elated to be part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. It's a great initiative of the cinema that brings people and cultures together. I'm certain the films and the filmmakers who are showcasing at the festival will have a great experience."