"When your desires are strong enough, you will appear to possess superhuman powers to achieve."

This Bengaluru boy brings life out of this quote, riding for passion he says.

After meeting with a life threatening accident few years back on a motorcycle, doctors told Hemanth Muddappa will hardly be able to walk again, let alone ride a motorcycle.

After 6 months of bed rest, here comes the champion riding his way out of this with flying colours. At this crucial time, his family and friends helped him see the light he was missing and making him join gym to fight his depression of two long years. Later he started a special body training and then there was no looking back.

All his superbikes are built/tuned by Mantra Racing, a dream of all motorbike enthusiasts and aspiring riders.

Hemant's achievements are 2 times Indian National Superbike Drag Racing Champion 2017-2018, 2018-2019, Indian National Superbike Drag Racing Champion 2017/2018, Indian National Superbike Drag champion 2018/2019, Triple Champion.