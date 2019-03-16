Greta Thunberg, 16, is putting everyone to shame with her becoming the youth icon for climate activism and fighting global warming. The teenager has now been nominated for this year's Nobel Peace Prize. She has been nominated by three Norwegian MPs.

According to news agency AFP, Norwegian Socialist MP Freddy Andre Ovstegard said, "We have proposed Greta Thunberg because if we do nothing to halt climate change, it will be the cause of wars, conflict and refugees. Greta Thunberg has launched a mass movement which I see as a major contribution to peace."

Greta first made headlines in August 2018 when she refused to attend school till the Swedish general elections after the country was riddled with heat waves and wildfires. She wanted the government to reduce its carbon footprint by going along with the Paris agreement.

Instead of going to school, Greta sat outside the Swedish legislature with a sign reading "Skolstrejk för klimatet (school strike for the climate)." This was popularly known as the "School Strike for Climate". Later, Greta continued to protest on Fridays, garnering attention and support worldwide.

Greta also took part in the Rise for Climate demonstration in Brussels which happened outside the European Parliament. She also spoke at a TedxStockholm where she discussed climate change and the need for everyone to reduce their carbon footprint.

If Greta wins Nobel Peace Prize, she will be the youngest recipient of the award. Till date, the youngest Nobel Peace laureate is Malala Yousafzai won received it at the age of 17.

Greta is the daughter of Swedish actor Svante Thunberg and her mother is acclaimed Swedish opera singer Malena Ernman. Greta's paternal grandfather is Olof Thunberg, a Swedish actor and director. Through her father, Greta is also related to Svante Arrhenius, the Swedish scientist known for founding physical chemistry. He had won the Nobel Prize for Chemistry in 1903.