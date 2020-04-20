It goes unsaid how social media users are oozing talent on the famous video platform, TikTok, where people showcase their skills to the world and we definitely can't stop scrolling. From belly dancing to street dancing, Bollywood to freestyle, people upload various amusing dance forms on their accounts.

But have you heard of the latest 'face dance' fad? Yes, you've read that right. The face dance is the latest social media trend and no it's not a random funny video or challenge. Lately, you must have noticed 'Alugolu Prakash' trending while scrolling through videos? We are talking about the face dancer person who dances to beats using his facial expressions lifting his eyebrows like a pro.

International Business Times, India brings you everything you needed to know about this talented face dancer star Alugolu Prakash.

Who is Alugolu Prakash?

Alugolu Prakash who lives in Chennai, makes TikTok face dancing videos from home and apparently and he does not do this professionally. He started showcasing his hidden talent on social media so that he could show the world that he can dance only with his facial expressions, Tik Tok app.

We decided to take a look at his personal account which created recently and has about 631.8K followers on TikTok and posted over 702 videos. The face dancer creates videos on trending songs making his face dance to the beats leaving his followers amused. Not only are his videos going viral, but there are also many memes making rounds on the internet that leave you in splits.

No wonder he has millions of likes on each post. To the ones who are searching him on other social media platforms, he does not hold an account with Twitter and Instagram.

Alugolu Prakash's earning!

He earns through the videos that he makes on social media. He promotes it on his Facebook profile. He yet doesn't have a dedicated Facebook page. Nor does he have an Instagram and Twitter account.

His family

Hailing from a middle-class family he has a son and says in a joint family. Like most of the people in rural areas he has simple ways of working out and living out, He doesn't have a fancy lifestyle or swanky cars like other Tik Tokers. He is rich in term of his talent.

We see so many cooking, dancing, cleaning pictures and videos of actors. Meet Alugolu Prakash whose videos are fun to watch.

This man has got talent! We wonder if he will be soon seen on a reality show, India's Got Talent!