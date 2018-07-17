The blockchain is no longer a concept as booming tech start-ups explore this new area of technology with everything they've got. Amid a plethora of blockchain start-ups pushing hard into the core, be it to launch their ICO and raise money, a young entrepreneur by the name Evan Luthra is set out the make world a better place with this prospect.

The niche blockchain technology has managed to garner interests from major corporations, including hospital chains to maintain records on a centralised network, and governments that are trying to streamline various processes.

One name that you'll find common with several startups, major corporations and some governments trying to execute everything-blockchain is Evan Luthra or his companies, Almora and EL Group International.

While Almora is a crypto investment bank that offers its services to a wide range of blockchain and fin-tech companies, investment funds and governments, the EL Group International is focused towards helping start-ups in the earliest days through funding and necessary guidance.

Luthra, who started his entrepreneur journey at a tender age of 12 and had his own company by the age of 15, has executed some ground-breaking ideas as his way of "giving back to the community." International Business Times, India's Executive Editor, Danish Manzoor sat down with the 23-year-old self-made millionaire, serial entrepreneur, innovator and angel investor as they discussed the future of blockchain, its scope, and Luthra's vision and goals.

Watch our exclusive interview with Luthra as he talks about his success journey from a curious young kid who started out as an app developer to becoming a multi-millionaire with hundreds of employees working under his command. In his candid talk with Danish Manzoor, Luthra opened up about providing blockchain certification that governments recognise, the importance of doing what one enjoys, valuable investing tips and much more.

