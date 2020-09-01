In this era, social media has opened huge opportunities for entrepreneurs to chase their dreams. Times like this are giving 19 and 20-year-olds the chance to be CEOs, and with apps like Tik Tok and Instagram, anyone can become an influencer with the right niche and some luck from the algorithm. With the world turning digital, there are so many fields that young and bright minds are finding themselves reaching massive success at an early age.

Meet Jeremy Arthur Morris, a 23-year-old entrepreneur, and influencer from New York that has been helping grow thousands of businesses and brands social media followings through digital marketing tactics that worked for himself. Jeremy now focuses mainly on the music industry, where he works hands-on with thousands of artists while managing one artist, Maxx Paradox full time. When asked what his goal is using his influence on social media Jeremy said, "My main goal is to show everyone they can do whatever they want in life and that if I can help them physically somehow, or just to motivate them through my content then I'm satisfied."

Jeremy worked extremely hard over the last two years to grow his social media presence and to help as many people as he could along the way. At just under 140,000 followers on Instagram Jeremy's future goals include getting to 250,000 followers while also opening a new business idea he plans on rolling out next summer.