From the moment I landed in Sri Lanka early in August, I felt it: the warm hospitality, the gentle rhythm of the island, and the subtle shift in how travel feels nowadays. I arrived at Colombo airport, jet-lagged and hopeful, and there was Dilshan himself waiting with a smile and a little sign. That small gesture, that personal airport pickup, said everything about how Sri Lankans live hospitality. It wasn't just service; it was heart. It perfectly complemented the spirit of Soulful Sri Lanka, a brand built to create real connections with this beautiful island.

In the conversation below, Dilshan reveals his journey, his vision, and why you'll want to pack your bags right away.

Q: What inspired you to start Soulful Sri Lanka? Was there a specific moment or experience on the island that triggered the idea?

Dilshan: Soulful Sri Lanka had been a dream of mine for quite some time, but it truly came to life after the pandemic. When international travel came to a standstill, I noticed a shift in how people wanted to experience the world once borders reopened. The post-pandemic traveller wasn't just looking for a hotel stay or a cookie-cutter tour, they were craving something deeper, something real. People wanted to connect with locals, experience authentic Sri Lankan culture, and explore the island in its most natural, unfiltered form, whether that meant a rustic village stay, an unusual culinary encounter, or an off-the-beaten-path adventure. That realization became the heart of Soulful Sri Lanka. We started small, with a single experience in Colombo that my business partner and I still personally host today. It's a constant reminder of why we began, to create meaningful, soulful connections between travellers and our island.

Q: Can you walk us through your personal and professional journey leading up to Soulful Sri Lanka? What background or exposure helped shape your vision for the brand?

Dilshan: I began working when I was 20, balancing my studies and work to complete my professional qualification in marketing, which eventually led me to become a Chartered Marketer. My first step into the travel world was with a small agency, where I spent nearly a decade. During that time I had the opportunity to help build the company from its early stages and travel extensively, which exposed me to different cultures, lifestyles, and perspectives on tourism. After that, I transitioned into hospitality management and spent three years running a glamping resort on Sri Lanka's east coast. That experience gave me a deep, hands-on understanding of what it takes to create memorable guest experiences, from operations to personal interactions with travellers from around the world. It was during this period, especially post-COVID, that I noticed a clear shift in what travellers were seeking. They wanted immersive, meaningful experiences that connected them to the heart of a destination. Recognising this change inspired me to launch Soulful Sri Lanka, a brand built around authentic, experience-led travel that brings people closer to the island, its people, and its stories.

Q: How would you define the "soul" of Sri Lanka in your offering? In what ways do you ensure your tours and travel experiences reflect authenticity, culture, and local communities?

Dilshan: For me, the 'soul' of Sri Lanka lies in its people, their warmth, resilience, and genuine hospitality. It's in the way a local family welcomes you into their home for a simple meal or how a fisherman shares stories of the sea at sunrise. That human connection is what makes Sri Lanka truly special, and that's what we try to capture through Soulful Sri Lanka. Our experiences are designed to go beyond the surface. We work closely with local communities, artisans, and small family-run businesses to curate journeys that are both immersive and meaningful. Whether it's cooking alongside a village chef, joining a traditional craft workshop, or exploring lesser-known regions guided by locals, every experience is rooted in authenticity and respect for culture. We also focus on sustainable and responsible travel practices, ensuring that the experiences we create contribute positively to the communities involved. At the end of the day, it's about sharing the real Sri Lanka, its rhythms, its stories, and its spirit, in a way that leaves a lasting impression on both the traveller and the local host.

Q: Which corner(s) of Sri Lanka do you believe are most misunderstood by travellers, and what are your personal favorite lesser-known spots on the island?

Dilshan: I feel the North and the East of the island are top priority; they remain under-visited but rich in cultural and natural treasures. Personally, places like Gal Oya (in the east), Haputale (in the highlands) and Anamaduwa (in the north-west) are among my favourite lesser-known spots. These are the regions many visitors don't get to explore. For instance, Gal Oya offers boat safari moments with elephants and untamed landscapes, Haputale has sweeping vistas over tea country, and Anamaduwa holds ancient heritage that few tourists witness. For me, discovering these corners and sharing them with travellers brings genuine joy.

Q: As a brand, how do you balance luxury, comfort, and sustainability while maintaining local engagement and responsible tourism?

Dilshan: Balancing luxury, comfort, and sustainability is at the heart of how we design every Soulful Sri Lanka experience. For us, luxury isn't just about opulence; it's about meaningful comfort. It's the feeling of being cared for, of having every detail thoughtfully arranged, while still staying connected to the authenticity of the place you're in. We choose partners and properties that share our values: small boutique hotels, eco-conscious lodges, and hosts who practice sustainability in genuine ways. We focus on creating experiences that feel intimate and personal, where travelers can enjoy comfort without compromising the environment or disconnecting from the local culture. Our approach to responsible tourism means ensuring that every experience directly benefits local communities, whether through employment, sourcing locally, or supporting traditional craftsmanship. In essence, Soulful Sri Lanka is about refined simplicity: where comfort meets consciousness, and every journey leaves a positive footprint on the island and its people.

Q: What have been some of the biggest operational or growth challenges you've faced as you scaled or refined the business? How did you address them?

Dilshan: To be honest, we're still quite early in our journey, about a year in, so I wouldn't say we've fully 'scaled' yet in the traditional sense. The key challenge has been balancing customization with operational consistency. Because we tailor-make every journey, it means more planning, more supplier coordination, and higher guest expectations. We address this by maintaining a lean core team, working with trusted local partners, and keeping our operational standards strong. It's a startup mindset: being agile, responsive, and learning every day.

Q: Looking ahead, what are your plans for Soulful Sri Lanka? New regions, collaborations, product lines, or global expansion, and what timeline are you working with?

Dilshan: I believe partnerships and collaborations are key to Soulful Sri Lanka's growth. I'm very open to joining forces with like-minded individuals and brands that share our values and vision. Working together with the right partners allows us to elevate Soulful to its next phase, creating even more meaningful and impactful experiences for our travellers. Over the next 18–24 months, we are exploring curated micro-retreats, experiential culinary journeys through lesser-toured regions, and selected international partnerships to invite guests from around the world into Sri Lanka's story.

Q: Finally, for a traveler coming with you for the first time, what is that one signature moment or experience you hope they'll walk away with, and why does it matter to you personally?

Dilshan: For me, every journey begins the moment I meet my travellers on arrival. Whether it's one guest or a group of a hundred, I greet them with a smile and open arms, welcoming them to my beautiful little island. The signature moment I hope they walk away with is simple: if they leave with a bigger smile than when we first met, that is the memory I will treasure most. If I could create one defining experience during their time with us, it would be a personal, soulful connection, a moment where they feel truly immersed in the island and its people, and where we connect on a human level. That matters deeply to me because Soulful Sri Lanka is built around these meaningful connections, and it's these shared moments that make every tour unforgettable.

In a travel world increasingly defined by fancy resorts and AI itineraries, Soulful Sri Lanka offers something refreshingly different: tailored journeys rooted in place, people and purpose. Visit soulfulsrilanka.com to explore how your next journey might be as soulful as it is unforgettable.