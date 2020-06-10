If you were to choose between a car and a phone worth Rs 70,000 or even less, which would be the option? The car, to be obvious. Putting this, in reality, comes the new electronic car that costs less than $1,000 (INR 70,000), and physically, the car is actually not that bad in its functioning either!

Changli, currently the world's cheapest fully functional electric vehicle, is manufactured in China. In a video posted on YouTube, the car is amusingly found wrapped in a box because the owner of the car ordered it from the e-commerce website Alibaba.

Although unbelievable, Changli has cost its new owner just $900 which is equivalent of roughly Rs 70,000 or more after conversion.

What is Changli?

Fully metal-bodied and spacious enough for at least three adults – can be the best, simple, and honest description for the vehicle. In a sporty red colour with LED taillights, LED projector headlamps, LED indicators, alloy wheels, and body graphics, Changli is all set to join among the gang.

Not only this, but the car also has a tiny boot space for luggage, in addition to which the boot lid has a cut out in itself to mount the spare wheel which also is an alloy wheel.

For all the music lovers, the car is fully graded with a music system with dual speakers along with a rear parking camera with parking sensors, big windows for good visibility, turn indicators, a proper steering wheel, along with an all-digital instrument cluster.

According to its buyer, the car cost $930 and $1200 with the battery pack included. Having it delivered at home after the entire shipping process, Changli cost an overall amount of $3000.

With an output of just 1.1 horsepower, Changli, the electric car however is not the fastest four-wheeled machine in the market. Reminding the structure of a TATA Nano, Changli, the newbie is stated well suited for your short trips.