We come across stories of courage on social media of people who are determined to never give up. But the latest story of strength and determination is uplifting netizens.

The story of Arpita Roy, a yoga instructor from West Bengal's Barrackpore is inspiration is every sense. Roy had lost her legs in a horrific accident in 2006. From not being able to walk at all to walking in prosthetic legs to performing headstands and other Yoga poses, she has come a long way.

Journey of Arpita Roy

The 33-year-old had a huge setback early in her life when she lost both her legs. Roy runs an Instagram account 'royarpita_yoga' where she shares pictures and videos of her training sessions.

The page shows Roy performing the most difficult asanas with ease and grace. The fact that she has prosthetic legs seems to make no difference as her quality of yoga is right up there with the best. Arpita has also hit out at trolls who have been telling her that she is scared to show herself without the artificial limbs.

Arpita said that the black day of her life had happened in April 2006 after she fell from her bike and a lorry crushed both her legs. She in fact calls it a miracle that she was not killed. Giving details about her recovery journey, she said since her injury was so severe, the doctors did not have any option but to amputate her legs. Once that was done, she spent the next four months confined to the hospital bed, as quoted by Indian Express.

It's been nearly six years that she started taking yoga classes. Now her skills have become so good that she has become a professional instructor who helps others.