Ever loved a dog so much that you turned the liking into a profession? Well, that's the power of being an ardent dog lover. Aditya Modak is one such dog lover from Mumbai whose fondness towards dogs made him opt for a profession that revolved around the four-legged creature.

It all started when Aditya's parents refused to let him have a dog pet at home. Ever since he was a kid, Aditya always wanted to adopt a pure breed which was costing him too much and as a solution, he started helping dog breeders to sell the newborn puppies and earn money out of it. This not only got him a free puppy but he also began to like the entire process and soon started his own venture named K9 Kennels. He conducted the import-export business of puppies where Aditya got in touch with various breeders and became a mediator between the dog lovers and the breeder.

Talking about the inception of his business, Aditya shares, "As I love dogs. I wanted to adopt a pet, but my parents were not buying me a puppy. I was too fascinated by the German shepherd dog. I wanted to adopt a pure breed of a German shepherd but no one was giving me a pure breed puppy for free. In 2012, one local breeder kept a condition that if I sell his 5 puppies he will give me one of them for free which I desperately wanted so I started selling his puppies This is how the journey actually started, I used to sell his puppies this is how I didn't invest any capital and also got some money. Soon, this became a full-time profession along with my other business and I started doing well in it".

Over the years, Aditya has dealt with various celebrities and politicians who were dog lovers and wanted to adopt a pet. Soon, this young business got a hang of it and expanded his business across quarters. Apart from managing the trading business, Aditya also makes sure to take care of the street dogs who are in need of shelter and food and look after their necessities.

Expressing his love towards dogs, Aditya shares, "Pets are more loyal than Humans. Trust blindly they will never break your heart".

Aditya holds a hotel management degree from ITM-IHM college and has worked in many industries like Fortune Exotica, Taj Palace, Intercontinental, JW Marriott, and St. Regis to name a few. After gaining enough experience in the hotel management industry, Aditya, in 2016, started his catering business by simultaneously continuing the trading business of dogs and newborn puppies.

On the work front, Aditya will soon be opening a kennel in Navi Mumbai and have plans to set up a resort too which would be handled by him and his family.