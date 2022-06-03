Of the many things that have attracted the attention of people from across the world, the rise of a few individuals who thrive off of their passion and love for their work has made the most headlines and has turned the heads of many in and around their respective industries. These individuals showcase what they truly possess as professionals and entrepreneurs and also show what it takes to become one's best version. The real estate industry has seen the rise of many such talented beings even amidst massive competition and saturation in the industry. Among them, one name that has been making a lot of buzz lately through his knowledge and expertise in real estate is Aaron Morris.

He hails from Detroit, Michigan, the US, and has proved his mettle in entrepreneurship, especially as a real estate expert and guru and as a growing hotel owner. Today, he is known as the youngest black African-American hotel owner and so far has closed 215 properties in his career. He is the owner of Water investments, who had begun his career at the naïve age of 16 and grew as a real estate investor. Not just that, showcasing that he is a versatile entrepreneur, he even jumped into the music world for his love for the art and started his own record label named "A1Entertainment".

Recalling his earlier days, he says that a book given by one of his friends, Carlton Sheets encouraged him to start his career in the field, which eventually also helped him close his first real estate deal. Today, he owns 60 luxury waterfront condos in Bellville, Michigan, and also closed on a strip mall in downtown Detroit; however, he considers his greatest accomplishment to be closing a hotel.

His journey so far had him face too many challenges, but his strong will and his quest to create a career of his choice kept him moving on his path, leading him towards creating massive success as a passionate entrepreneur.

