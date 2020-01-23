India is all set to host its first-ever war memorial devoted to service animals including dogs, horses and mules. The memorial, which is to be set up in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut city, will acknowledge heroic animals on the battlefield for their contribution to military service alongside soldiers mainly during counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir. The memorial will also honour some others for their role in the Kargil War.

Names, service numbers of animals to be inscribed on granite tablets

According to reports, the memorial will come up at the Remount and Veterinary Corps (RVC) Centre and College in Meerut where the army breeds, rears, and trains dogs, mules and horses. The war memorial is said to be similar to the National War Memorial in Delhi but on a smaller scale.

The preliminary design of the memorial and the land has already been identified. Granite tablets with names and service numbers of more than 300 dogs, 350 handlers and a few horses' mules will be inscribed at the memorial.

The land has already been identified in Meerut and the preliminary design has been frozen and the approval from the defence ministry is expected soon, according to reports.

Mansi, a Labrador, tops the list of animals

Mansi, a Labrador, who was awarded army's highest honour for dogs due to her role in the counter-insurgency operations in Kashmir in 2016, tops the list of animals to be remembered, said the report. Her handler, Bashir Ahmed War, will also adorn the tablet. The army has more than 100 dogs, 5000 mules and 1500 horses.