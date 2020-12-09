Sometimes conflict brings along stories of human spirit --- kindness, courage, & resilience. Ironically, sometimes an otherwise warm gesture sparks a debate over protocol and propriety. Internet is divided over an IPS officer touching the feet of protesting farmers. Should he have done it or did he break the unsaid rules?

IPS KK Bishnoi while receiving a memorandum from protesting farmers in Meerut of Uttar Pradesh touched their feet out of respect. Bishnoi himself is a farmer's son from Barmer in Rajasthan. In 2017, he secured 174th rank in Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The video has gone viral amidst Twitter debate over whether an IPS officer while in uniform is allowed to do so? Some rooted for rank, some for age. Others for stature.

"It was a nice gesture as per the Hindu and Sikh values but not allowed as per the uniform protocol, one doesn't touch feet etc in uniform, be respectful, courteous and considerate but touching feet in uniform should be avoided," wrote a user putting forward both sides of the argument.

Some thought he could educate the farmers on bill's benefits, others thought this was an exemplary display of Indian value system; respect for the elders.

One user questioned if this was acceptable by code of uniform? The other disagreed and wrote, "These small gestures and moments make things better and work."

Heartwarming gesture. IPS KK Bishnoi while receiving memorandum from protesting farmers in Meerut of Uttar Pradesh touches their feet out of respect. Bishnoi is a farmer’s son from Barmer in Rajasthan who secured 174th rank in UPSC in 2017. pic.twitter.com/GPflo6HAO3 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) December 9, 2020

It's happened in the past

In 2013, a senior IPS officer touched the feet of Samajwadi Party's general secretary and MP Ram Gopal Yadav. Later when the IPS officer, SSP Ajay Mohan Sharma was questioned over it, he first denied the incident. Later when the camera caught otherwise, he said he was trying to keep the hordes of people away from the Yadav.

The SP General Secretary Ram Asrey Kushwaha had said on the sidelines of a press conference, "In India, we have this tradition of touching the feet of our elders to seek their blessings. There is no harm in a police officer seeking the blessings of someone he looks up to."

Last year, a senior IPS officer in West Bengal touched the feet of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her visit to the seaside town of Digha, Kolkata. The CM also fed cake to another officer present. On the video that also went viral, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya commented, "What kind of democracy is this?" The debate carries on.

IPS officer touches feet of CM Mamata Banerjee and seeking blessings. ⁦@IPS_Association⁩ pic.twitter.com/xAuG3u3W9x — Sankhadip।শঙ্খদীপ (@SankhadipTweets) August 28, 2019



