Netizens have largely welcomed Meera Mitun's elimination from Bigg Boss Tamil 3. She is the fourth contestant to be out of Kamal Haasan-hosted show after Fathima Babu, Vanitha Vijayakumar and Mohan Vaidya.

Meera Mitun's eviction has come as a surprise to some extent as a section of the audience expected Sakshi Agarwal to leave. In fact, the latter had received maximum votes for eviction this week, but the former paid the heavy price for her clash with Cheran.

Meera Mitun made allegations of "manhandling" against Cheran during a task and tried to give a different impression against the four-time National Award winner, but it did not go well with the viewers. In the end, she was shown the door from Bigg Boss Tamil 3.

Apart from Meera and Sakshi, Abhirami Ramanathan, Kavin, Cheran and Saravanan were in the danger zone. However, the audience are happy with the eviction. Check out their comments about the latest eviction in Kamal Haasan's show below:

Julie is far better than this attention seeking #Meera

Harshan Peerez: stealing the weekend show nicely. And @vijaytelevision

@EndemolShineIND handling the votes perfectly. Not like last year what they does to Aishwarya. Perfect eviction #Meera #BiggBossTamil #BiggBossTamil3

Riley Aura: #Meera is the dumbest contestant in #BiggBossTamil history. After being ostracised, she finally had an alliance with the boys who adviced her on many issues but she still managed 2dig her own grave. #Julie 2.0 escaped eviction but hopefully #Sakshi is next to go.

Priya❤️: While leaving also #Cheran asked sorry but #Meera didn't apologize. But speaking with thimir to cheran

Aegon Targeryan aka. Jon Snow: So Meera is evicted.

IMO she was the most real contestant among others.

I've seen and learnt more of meera than any other.

Others are still holding onto a mask.

Next week Saravanan must go- the molester must go.

#BiggBossTamil3 #BiggBossTamil #biggboss

Sam_oviya: Lets not be the same by abusing meera outside-kamal

Well said kamal sir #BiggBossTamil3 Whatever happens inside the house,kamals intention to send every housemate out positively is really great. #BiggBossTamil

AutumnSpring: I cheered for #MeeraMithun from Day1, bcoz I saw something genuine bout her, I can understand everyting bout her except why she hates #Cheran so much ? What exactly did he do ? Waiting for her interviews, hope she doesn't try to falsely malign him #BiggBossTamil3