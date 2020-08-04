Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant Meera Mitun has targeted Malavika Mohanan again. The former, who recently poked fun at the latter for wishing Dhanush on his birthday, has mocked the Master actress.

Malavika Mohanan is turning 27 on Tuesday, 4 August. The actress is being showered birthday wishes by her fans, friends and well-wishers on Twitter using the hash tag - #HBDMalavikaMohanan.

Unfortunately, Meera Mitun choose to mock even on her birthday. She posted, "HBDMalavikaMohanan so who is the next hero from #KollywoodMafia who is going to wish her and also ask soon we will do a movie together Face with hand over mouthFace with hand over mouthFace with hand over mouth. [sic]"

How it all Started?

It all started after Malavika Mohanan wished Dhanush on his birthday. The actress had expressed her wish to work with him in the tweet, "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday and an amazing year ahead @dhanushkraja sir! Partying face Super excited to work with you!(hopefully someone will cast us together in a film soonFace savouring food). [sic]"

Dhanush responded to her wishes with a tweet, "Thank you, looking forward :). [sic]" This conversation did not go well with Meera Mitun, who called both the actors are the production of nepotism.

Meera Mitun wrote, "Yes You can very well Anyways you both are #Nepotism product So by seeing this tweet, some producer or director ll cast you both Jus like #SaraAliKhan @dhanushkraja doing #AtrangiRe #Nepotism #Nepotism. [sic]"

In the recent weeks, Meera Mitun has been making shocking allegations on leading names of Kollywood. She has not spared the like of Vijay and Suriya by accusing them of promoting nepotism.

Malavika Mohanan's Poster from Master Out

The makers of Malavika Mohanan's upcoming flick Master have released a new poster of the actress from the film. She has paired up with Vijay in the film and they both are seen in the latest promotional material from the Tamil film.