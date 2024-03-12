Congratulations are in order for actor Meera Chopra as she tied the knot with businessman Rakshit Kejriwal on March 12, 2024, in an intimate wedding ceremony in Jaipur. The actor dropped the pictures from her wedding on special media.

The newlywed looked resplendent in bridal outfits and were beaming in joy.

Sharing the pictures, Meera wrote, "Forever now in happiness, fights, laughter, tears and a lifetime of memories. Har Janam Tere Sath (sic)."

Meera Chopra opted for a traditional red lehenga, while Rakshit chose an ivory sherwani.

Who is Meera Chopra?

Meera Chopra is known for her role in 1920 London, Safed, Section 375, and Gang of Ghosts. She is the cousin sister of Parineeti Chopra and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Meera and Rakshit's pre-wedding festivities started on Monday, March 11, with the mehendi and sangeet ceremonies. Multiple celebs including Gaurav Chopra, Arjan Bajwa, Madhur Bhandarkar, and Anand Pandit amongst others attended the sangeet night. Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra was also present.

Meera Chopra says she never had 'sisterhood bond' with Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra, Mannara and Priyanka Chopra Jonas were also not present at the wedding.

Meera had recently opened up about her sisters and said that Priyanka and Parineeti never helped her in the industry.

Meera Chopra said that despite having a family relationship, she does not have a very good bond with both her cousins.

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2, 2018.