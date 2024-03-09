Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav never fails to grab headlines for his violent behaviour, last month he has assaulted a man in a restaurant in Jaipur and once again Elvish has lost his calm and reportedly bashed Sagar Thakur, a YouTuber who goes by the name 'Maxtern', claimed that Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav punched Sagar on his face and tried to break his spine.

Here's what happened

On Thursday night, Sagar Thakur shared a video on X, claiming that he was beaten by Elvish Yadav and his accomplices. It all started after an online spat between the two.

I was brutally attacked and assaulted by @ElvishYadav, who openly issued death threats to me. All the evidence is available on the internet. But, When I went to the police station to file an FIR, the SHO lodged it under IPC 147, 149, 323, and 506. Unfortunately, these are… pic.twitter.com/UC2U4n1Gee — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) March 8, 2024

What does the video show?

In the video, Elvish Yadav, accompanied by his aides, was seen approaching Maxtern before starting to beat him up relentlessly at a garments shop. Some can be seen trying to break up the fight.

8-10 Elvish’s man vs Maxtern!

Video shubhah daalta kya ladaee hui h ! pic.twitter.com/HsKyrVmREr — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) March 7, 2024

FIR against Elvish

According to reports, a first information report (FIR)) has been registered in Gurugram's Sector 53 against Elvish Yadav.

He has been booked under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code for assaulting and threatening to kill Sagar Thakur.

Elvish Yadav tried to break my spine so that I would become physically disabled," Mr Thakur claimed in the FIR.

Damn, salute to this guy ❤️pic.twitter.com/yx5O9Wo5mc — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) March 7, 2024

'Bigg Boss' Fame Elvish Yadav Thrashes YouTuber After Social Media Clash

Elvish Yadav was seen approaching Maxtern before starting to beat him up relentlessly at a garments shop.

"I was asked by Elvish Yadav to meet but I thought it was about verbal discussion. When he came to the store, he and his 8-10 goons, who were drunk started beating me and started using abusive language (sic)," he added.

Sagar Thakur claimed Elvish Yadav's fan pages had been "spreading hate and propaganda".

He further claimed Elvish Yadav beat him up and gave him a death threat.

"Elvish Yadav, before leaving, threatened to kill me and I was almost unconscious (sic)," he alleged.

Why did Elvish and Sagar fight?

It so happened that, Sagar commented on YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav's meeting with Bigg Boss winner Munawar Faruqui.

Elvish Yadav and Munawar love story ❤️ pic.twitter.com/adnZqwdVvp — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) March 7, 2024

When I just talked about Munawar,

Elvish fans: G Hadi, Terrorist, Anti Hindu h tu



When Elvish meets Munawar,

Elvish Fans: Positivity, pyaar baaton, charity match tha, arey Sachin paaji bhi toh Shoeb Akhtar se milte h! — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) March 7, 2024

Elvish has released a video and shared his side of the story.

Elvish Yadav alleged that Sagar Thakur threatened to harm the former and his family.

"Tujhe aur tere gharwale ko zinda jala dunga. (I will burn you and your family members alive)," Elvish said that Thakur told this to him over the phone when the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner asked him to come to his house to talk out their issues.

Elvish further added, "Will you give them a matchstick and ask them to go ahead and burn you and your family alive? Won't you get angry?"

YouTubers react to ongoing feud between Maxtern and Elvish Yadav

Asim Riaz condemned the act and took to social media and wrote, "Karma never loses an address."

Ashish Chanchlani was appalled by the incident and wrote on social media that the fight was unnecessary. He wrote, "Jo haal chaal chal rahe youtube ke. Ab toh ye field chodhne ka hi mann karta hai. Yesterday was the darkest day for YouTube India. This was unnecessary and could have been avoided." (Whatever is happening in the field of YouTube could have been avoided and yesterday was the darkest day for YouTube India).

Anyways, um ik no one gives a fuck but

Post this muck, i am quitting X

Only work related tweets you will see.

See you all on the other side

Bye https://t.co/b9m5m0TUAz — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) March 9, 2024

Jo haal chaal chal rahe youtube ke

Ab toh ye field chodhne ka hi mann karta hai

Yesterday was the darkest day for Youtube India

This was unnecessary and could have been avoided. — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) March 9, 2024

Times when Elvish Yadav has landed into trouble

Elvish Yadav landed in legal trouble over the snake venom-rave party case. He was accused of being involved in the supply and use of snake venom.