Actress Meena, who is making her web series debut with Karoline Kamakshi, seems to have bagged a big Tamil film. Well, the yesteryear actress is believed to have signed Rajinikanth's upcoming movie, presently referred to as Thalaivar 168.

Meena's Big Hint

Indeed, the actress has given a hint about sharing screens space with the Tamil superstar at the promotional meet of Karoline Kamakshi. When the actress was asked whether she was roped in for Thalaivar 168, she said, "I cannot speak about my presence in the film, yet"

Her comment is seen as an indication of the actress being on board for Thalaivar 168. It looks like Meena wants the makers to formally announce about her inclusion in the cast.

Meena-Rajini Earlier Films

It may be recalled that Meena had earlier worked with Rajinikanth in a couple of movies like Anbulla Rajinikanth (child artiste), Ejamaan, Kuselan, Veera and Muthu.

Others in the Cast

On the other hand, Sun Pictures has not given update about the complete cast and crew of Thalaivar 168. As per the buzz, Keerthy Suresh will be seen in the role of Rajini's daughter in the Siruthai Siva-directorial movie.

There are also reports which claim that Khushbu Sundar has been signed for Thalaivar 168. So far, the production house has only announced the name of Soori, who will be doing the role of a comedian in the movie.

"My dream has come true. I'd be over the moon even I got the opportunity to take a selfie with him. But, I have now gotten the opportunity to do a full-fledged role in his film. I'm overjoyed. I thank Superstar for this golden chance," Soori said in a video.

Meanwhile, the team is getting to commence the shooting of Rajinikanth's Thalaiavar 168 which will begin this week.