Eating a Mediterranean diet, rich in fibre, mono-unsaturated fatty acids and polyphenols, has been associated with improved immunotherapy response rates and progression-free survival in advanced melanoma patients, says a new report.

The study, presented at UEG Week 2022, has found that diet plays an important role in the success of immunotherapy and trials are being expanded to investigate outcomes for different tumour types, including digestive cancers.

"Our study underlines the importance of dietary assessment in cancer patients starting ICI treatment and supports a role for dietary strategies to improve patient outcomes and survival," said researcher Laura Bolte from the University Medical Center Groningen, Netherlands.

For the study, the team recorded the dietary intake of 91 patients with advanced melanoma, who were treated with ICI drugs and monitored their progress with regular radiographic response check-ups.

As well as having a significant association with overall response rate, a Mediterranean diet was significantly associated with progression-free survival at 12 months.

The study also found that eating whole grains and legumes reduced the likelihood of developing drug-induced immune-related side effects, such as colitis.

In contrast, red and processed meat was associated with a higher probability of immune-related side effects.

