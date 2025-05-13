Although the Jammu and Kashmir government had cancelled all leave for employees of the Health Department due to the prevailing war-like situation in the Union Territory, many doctors and paramedical staff of Government Medical College (GMC) Rajouri shirked their responsibilities during the time of crisis.

Instead of performing their duties while shelling continued unabated from the Pakistani side, many doctors and paramedical staff of the college abandoned the hospital and fled.

Sources said that the majority of those who fled from the hospital at the time of crisis belonged to influential families and were sure that higher-ups could not muster the guts to take action against them.

Taking serious note of this dereliction of duty, Principal of Government Medical College Rajouri, Dr. A.S. Bhatia, announced that the salaries of such employees would be withheld.

In the Rajouri district, an atmosphere of unprecedented turmoil prevailed during Operation Sindoor. The military operation was further complicated by intense cross-border shelling. Pakistani shelling caused massive destruction in civilian areas, resulting in numerous casualties and injuries.

In the midst of this crisis, a deeply concerning incident occurred at Government Medical College Rajouri. Many doctors and paramedical staff abandoned their posts and fled to safer locations. This mass exodus happened at a time when the hospital was expected to provide life-saving care to the victims of shelling. Their absence plunged the hospital into a state of disarray and chaos.

The lack of medical staff severely impaired the hospital's ability to provide timely and effective care in this grave emergency. As artillery shells rained down on Rajouri, injured civilians and security personnel were rushed to GMC Rajouri — the main healthcare facility in the region — for urgent treatment. However, due to an acute shortage of staff, the hospital was unable to cope with the influx of patients.

According to reports, critical medical procedures were delayed, and many victims had to wait long hours without receiving any treatment. This not only increased their suffering but, in some cases, led to preventable complications.

Taking strong exception to the conduct of the staff, Dr. A.S. Bhatia reiterated that the salaries of all doctors and paramedical staff who deserted their duties during the crisis would remain withheld until further orders.

This decision was not only punitive but also intended as a deterrent to prevent similar behavior in the future.

ADC Rajouri Loses Life in Pakistani Shelling

It is important to note that Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Rajouri, Raj Kumar Thapa, lost his life in Pakistani shelling on Saturday morning.

He was at his official residence when an artillery shell struck his house, resulting in his death.

Many of the shelling victims, some critically injured, were rushed to the Government Medical College Rajouri for treatment. However, the shortage of medical personnel turned the hospital into a scene of chaos and despair.

Several critically injured patients had to wait for hours without receiving proper medical aid. Family members of the victims expressed deep anguish and frustration at the lack of care provided.