The West Bengal government on Monday increased the medical insurance for those engaged in emergency services related to the coronavirus outbreak to Rs 10 lakh from the sum of Rs 5 lakh announced earlier and brought under its ambit 10 lakh people including couriers of test samples, cooks, conservancy staff and attendants.

Briefing media persons after a high-level meeting at the state secretariat Nabanna, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that ICDS workers, police personnel, doctors, nurses, health workers and Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) personnel will also be included in the insurance scheme.

"The sum assured for doctors, nurses and health workers engaged in combating the disease is being raised to Rs 10 lakh from Rs 5 lakh. Their family members will also come under the insurance net

"Couriers of the test samples of suspected or confirmed coronavirus patients, cooks, conservancy staff, police personnel, ASHA and ICDS workers can also avail of the scheme. Those doing these jobs in private organisations are also included," she said.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister held video conference with district administrations and health officials and enquired of the situation in their respective areas.

She also urged them to work in coordination and instructed that arrangements be made to house nurses, doctors, health workers and ASHA workers close to the hospital they are attached to.

Banerjee made enquiries about transportation problems of doctors and nurses and announced that her government was procuring 300 ventilators including mobile ventilators.