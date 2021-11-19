Chip maker MediaTek on Friday unveiled new -- Filogic 130 and Filogic 130A -- system-on-chips (SoCs), which both integrate a microprocessor (MCU), AI engine, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 subsystems and a power management unit (PMU) into a single chip.

Filogic 130A also integrates an audio digital signal processor to allow device makers to easily add voice assistants and other services into their products.

These all-in-one solutions deliver energy-efficient, reliable and high-performance connectivity in small form factor designs that are ideal for a wide range of IoT devices.

"In the coming years, advanced connectivity technologies like Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 will become a must-have for smart home devices with the increasing need for more AI processing power, energy efficiency and robust security," Alan Hsu, Corporate Vice President and General Manager, Intelligent Connectivity at MediaTek, said in a statement.

Filogic 130, 130A

"MediaTek's Filogic 130 and Filogic 130A solutions offer the perfect combination of features to help drive this transition," Hsu added.

Filogic 130 and Filogic 130A both support 1T1R Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz, along with advanced Wi-Fi features such as target wake time (TWT), MU-MIMO, MU-OFDMA, quality of service (QoS) and WPA3 Wi-Fi security.

To ensure that users' Wi-Fi connectivity remains reliable even when Bluetooth devices are in use at the same time, the solutions support advanced Wi-Fi and Bluetooth coexistence.

The Filogic 130A also integrates an integrated HiFi4 DSP for more accurate far-field voice processing, always-on microphone capability with voice activity detection and trigger word support.

(With inputs from IANS)