Former India captain and current member of the newly-constituted Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), Kapil Dev, has spoken about the alleged rift between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Kapil believes that although there can be differences of opinion between two players in the dressing room, the players are mature enough to keep them on the sidelines and focus on winning games for the country.

He went on to say that media also plays a part in blowing things out of proportion and that there is no such thing as a "rift" when players are playing together.

"You have to do your job. Thoda bohot to aap bhi help karte ho na rumour banane mein (media also adds to the rumour), said the 1983 World Cup-winning captain. "There is no rumour when you are playing, I don't think so."

'When you are batting, there is no fight'

"When you are inside the ground I can talk about them, I can talk about myself, when you are batting there is no fight. Off the field, your thinking can be different, the approach can be different," Kapil added.

Before India's departure for West Indies, captain Virat Kohli had denied all rumours of a rift between players. He had even said that these reports were hurtful for players.

"In my opinion, its baffling. It's absolutely ridiculous to read these kind of stuff, that comes out there. I have been to public events where we have been praised and here we are feeding off lies, overlooking facts, turning a blind eye to all good things that happened and creating fantasies and scenarios in our head. We want to accept that this is the truth," said captain Virat Kohli.

The BCCI is also reportedly trying to sort out the differences. BCCI CEO Rahul Johri is all set to fly to the United States to speak with the players. Coach Ravi Shastri will also be present during the meeting to get both players on the same page.

India will play a 3-match T20I series in Florida and West Indies, which will be followed by a 3-match ODI and a 2-match Test series.